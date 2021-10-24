Let youngsters play out the perfect Christmas with the LEGO Friends Advent Calendar (41690). Behind each of its 24 doors is a beautifully detailed construction toy that will help make the Christmas countdown almost as much fun as the big day itself!

A daily delight to discover

Among the 24 presents, kids will find 5 LEGO Friends characters in micro-doll form. There is also a gift for each girl that represents their passion. This buildable creative kit lets kids recreate cozy holiday activities – children can make a book that can be read from a brick-built fireside chair beneath the Christmas tree.

Packed with play value

The mini models can be used to decorate a kid’s bedroom, but they are also perfect for creative play – there’s a blender with a lifting arm, a spinning rolling pin and an oven with a door that opens so kids can role-play baking seasonal treats. Make the holiday season truly magical for kids, with an Advent calendar that gives joy through the holidays and beyond.