Let kids aged 4+ express their love of animals as they imagine caring for an injured cat in the 2-story LEGO Friends Pet Clinic (41695) toy. The colorful building comes with a toy scanner to check the patients, grooming area and cat scratcher. The top floor is removable for easy access to the downstairs features, such as the cash register and instrument cabinet packed with children’s vet kit. Grown-ups can join in the fun 4+ collectible toy gifts are a fun way for adults and kids to explorethe creative LEGO world together. Rip open a bag and kids can immediately start to play, since each bag of bricks contains a character or cute animal toy and a mini build. Not that kids will need much adult help to make their model – this vet clinic toy comes with easy-to-follow picture guides so the building process will be a breeze, even for kids who are only just starting to read. Introduce youngsters to LEGO Friends playsets, where children can explore their passions with friends by their side.

2 floors full of fun – Kids can bring in their pet to be examined or play the vet taking an X-ray. Upstairs is a grooming area for pet play and pampering, complete with a bath and cat gym.