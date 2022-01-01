Inspire kids who love Monster Jam® to build their very own monster truck with this LEGO® Technic™ Monster Jam Max-D® 42119 building kit. With its pull-back action, boys and girls will be recreating daring stunts from the Monster Jam arena in no time. The 2-in-1 toy truck is packed with powerful features, just like the real thing. Check out the authentic graphics and colors, spikes and movable flag.2-in-1 for twice the fun! This cool Monster Jam truck toy offers two building challenges in one. After building the Max-D model, kids can rebuild it into a quad bike for even more high-speed adventures. Check out the free LEGO Building Instructions app to find Instructions PLUS. This interactive guide makes building easy with zoom and rotate tools. Learn through play. The LEGO Technic universe offers a great introduction to engineering and mechanics for young LEGO fans. With detailed models, inspired by real-world vehicles, kids learn as they play.

