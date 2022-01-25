One of the most iconic trucks from Monster Jam, El Toro Loco (42135) always delivers a thrilling performance. Now kids aged 7 and up can recreate their favorite monster truck in LEGO form with this action-packed building toy. Fans of the famous truck will love spotting the horns, nose ring, teeth and fire graphics – just like on the real thing. Kids can pull back the toy truck to send it racing along or build their own ramps to recreate cool tricks. A 2-in-1 toy for hours more fun There’slots to discover in this building set. When kids want a new challenge, they can rebuild their monster truck toy into a pull-back Rock Racer. This all-terrain race vehicle also features an authentic safety cage in the cab. Inspiring the engineers of tomorrow With vehicles that look and function like the real thing, LEGO Technic buildable models provide a great introduction to engineering and mechanics for young LEGO fans.

Pull-back action – Kids can easily use the pull-back feature to send their toy truck racing along. This robust vehicle is perfect for recreating cool monster truck jumps and tricks.