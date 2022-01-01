Let kids aged 9 and up build their own drag race car toy with this thrilling LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (42138) set. The immersive build gives kids a great introduction to engineering – but that’s just the start! Using the 2 pull-back motors, kids can send the toy car racing. Use the AR app to take the play experience to the next level with a host of exciting, augmented reality features. Race like a real driver Kids can have hours of fun putting their muscle car toy to the test using the LEGO Technic AR app experience. Race your car, complete challenges and discover lots of fun ways to play. This model also makes a great display piece – simply add the rear cover to complete the sleek looks. A great introduction to engineering LEGO Technic building sets feature realistic movement and mechanisms that introduce LEGO builders to the universe of engineering in an approachable and realistic way.

Pull-back function - With 2 pull-back motors, controlling this cool car toy is easy. Just pull back and then release to send your car speeding along