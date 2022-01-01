The Swampies are here! This set of 43 blocks lets children build some nice accessories for their Swampies, including a tree, a fish and a bicycle. Also includes punch-out cards featuring Swampies characters that can take a ride on the bike or hang out under the tree. Like all BiOBUDDi products, these eco-friendly building blocks are made of “bio-based” material derived from sugarcane. Characteristics: This building block set contains 43 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create a tree, bicycle, and fish, or let them use their imagination to make anything they want. This set also includes a backdrop and character cards that can be removed from the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including yellow, orange, red, brown, green, blue and purple. Each block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Swampies – Belly Monsters Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free