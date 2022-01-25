Open play possibilities await kids aged 6+ within this LEGO Disney Aurora, Merida and Tiana’s Enchanted Creations (43203) set, including 3 buildable toys with extra functions, a LEGO DOTS bracelet with tiles, and 3 mini-doll figures with special ‘diamond’ dresses. Interactive digital building instructions to make building extra fun are available in the free LEGO Building Instructions app, with intuitive tools to help kids visualize the model. Learn and play The builds grow children’s confidence and spark imagination and creativity as they replay movie-based scenes or devise their own, then use the builds to hold jewelry, pencils or other treasures. The set is great on its own or can be combined with other LEGO Disney sets (sold separately) for extended play. Well-known characters and scenes This fun set gets kids playing quickly with Disney’s Aurora and Tiana, plus Disney and Pixar’s Merida, mini-doll figures, and will be a gift that everyone will admire during and after playtime.

What’s in the set? – This 558-piece set includes buildable items with functions for each princess, a transforming ‘diamond’ dress designed to store a mini-doll figure inside and lots of story starters.