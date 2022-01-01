The Swampies are here! This set of 44 building blocks lets children build their very own Ribbs the Frog. Also includes punch-out cards featuring Swampies characters like Gator and Newt can hang out with their froggy friend. Like all BiOBUDDi products, these eco-friendly building blocks are made of “bio-based” material derived from sugarcane. Characteristics: This building block set contains 45 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create Ribbs, a frog wearing stylish red polka-dotted swim trunks. Or, they can make anything their imagination can come up with! This set also includes character cards that can be removed from the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including green, red, and white. Each block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Swampies – Ribbs Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free