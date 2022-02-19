Features . Meat Shredding Claws. Overall Length 8 25 . Material Stainless Steel. Easy to use grip that can be held multiple ways. Spare the fork these meat shredding claws can hold with the larger outside tines and shred fine strands of meat with the smaller inside tines. Shredding pork chicken or beef has never been easier Specifications . Dimension 10 5 H x 4 5 W x 0 75 L. Weight 0 5 lbs