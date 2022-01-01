The Swampies are here! This set of 45 building blocks lets children build their very own Rainy, a rainbow colored whale. Also includes punch-out cards featuring Swampies characters like Gator, Newt and Ribbs that can hang out with their brightly colored whale friend. Like all BiOBUDDi products, these eco-friendly building blocks are made of “bio-based” material derived from sugarcane. Characteristics: This building block set contains 45 pieces for children to build, play and learn. Instructions can help kids create Rainy the Whale, or anything their imagination can come up with. This set also includes a backdrop and character cards that can be removed from the packaging and placed in the included stands for added fun. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including green, red, yellow, blue, purple, pink and white. Each block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Swampies – Rainy Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free