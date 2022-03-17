4505 Jalapeno Cheddar Chicharrones Pork Rinds
Product Details
0g carbs per serving. Crispy clouds of porkaliciousness. 4505 want to chance the way you buy and eat meat. We purchase the same humanely raised* meat that we feed our family, raised with care by dedicated ranchers committed to good husbandry practices. Our crisp, light texture comes from cooking in batches, a tradition that dates to the original chicharron. We also fry the skins in rendered pork fat to minimize waste and utilize multiple parts of the animal for sustainable production. Humanely raised* without added antibiotics or added hormones.
- Gluten Free
- Paleo Certified
*Pork raised on family farms in a stress free environment that produces natural behavior and socialization.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
PORK RINDS, CHEDDAR CHEESE POWDER (MILK, SALT, CULTURES, ENZYMES), SALT, JALAPENO POWDER, ORGANIC SUGAR, FRIED IN RENDERED PORK FAT.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More