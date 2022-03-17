4505 Jalapeno Cheddar Chicharrones Pork Rinds Perspective: front
4505 Jalapeno Cheddar Chicharrones Pork Rinds

12 ct / 1 ozUPC: 3086300600003
0g carbs per serving. Crispy clouds of porkaliciousness. 4505 want to chance the way you buy and eat meat. We purchase the same humanely raised* meat that we feed our family, raised with care by dedicated ranchers committed to good husbandry practices. Our crisp, light texture comes from cooking in batches, a tradition that dates to the original chicharron. We also fry the skins in rendered pork fat to minimize waste and utilize multiple parts of the animal for sustainable production. Humanely raised* without added antibiotics or added hormones.

  • Gluten Free
  • Paleo Certified

*Pork raised on family farms in a stress free environment that produces natural behavior and socialization.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
2.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size1/2 oz
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Sodium150mg6%
Total Carbohydrate1g1%
Protein7g1%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
PORK RINDS, CHEDDAR CHEESE POWDER (MILK, SALT, CULTURES, ENZYMES), SALT, JALAPENO POWDER, ORGANIC SUGAR, FRIED IN RENDERED PORK FAT.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible