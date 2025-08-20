Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tbsp (5 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 25

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1.5g 1.92% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 5mg 1.67%

Sodium 50mg 2.17%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 2g

Calcium 60mg 4%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%