Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
4C Homestyle Grated Parmesan Cheese
6 ozUPC: 0004138732790
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
4C All Natural HomeStyle Grated Cheese is 100% Cheese.Our delicious 4C Parmesan Cheese is uniquely shredded, aged over 10 months and vacuum packed in glass jars for added freshness. A perfect addition to your favorite meals.
- No Cellulose Powder
- No Wood Chips
- No Additives
- No Preservatives
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Grated Parmesan Cheese [Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes (Rennet)]
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More