This award-winning puzzle recreates Dubai's famous skyline, not only in three dimensions using scale-model buildings, but also along the fourth dimension of time, spanning over 100 years of architectural history. The puzzle includes 72 plastic building replicas that depict the city as it appeared as far back as 1787 through to 2013 with the addition of the Infinity Tower, and into the future to 2014 with the completion of the Khalid Al Attar Towers. The puzzle includes such iconic structures as the Burj Khalifa, Princess Tower, Burj Al Arab, which also allows you to recreate the famous waterways of The Palm and The World. The buildings fit into pre-cut holes in a traditional 2D jigsaw puzzle that form the city's street layout. The product includes a Time Poster that directs you through time as you rebuild Dubai's skyline history. Ages 8+. Assembled dimensions: 24 Inch L x 16 Inch W x 2 Inch H.