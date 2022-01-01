4D Cityscape Game of Thrones: Kings Landing Puzzle Perspective: front
4D Cityscape Game of Thrones: Kings Landing Puzzle Perspective: back
4D Cityscape Game of Thrones: Kings Landing Puzzle Perspective: left
4D Cityscape Game of Thrones: Kings Landing Puzzle Perspective: right
4D Cityscape Game of Thrones: Kings Landing Puzzle Perspective: top
4D Cityscape Game of Thrones: Kings Landing Puzzle Perspective: bottom
4D Cityscape Game of Thrones: Kings Landing Puzzle

260 pcUPC: 0071483251003
Purchase Options

Product Details

Now you can construct your own replica puzzle of King's Landing from the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Assemble the 260 pieces to build the Red Keep and the city. Fully assembled puzzle measures approximately 30 x 12 x 8 inches. It is the ultimate souvenir for any true Game of Thrones fans!