Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
4D Cityscape Game of Thrones: Kings Landing Puzzle
260 pcUPC: 0071483251003
Purchase Options
Product Details
Now you can construct your own replica puzzle of King's Landing from the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Assemble the 260 pieces to build the Red Keep and the city. Fully assembled puzzle measures approximately 30 x 12 x 8 inches. It is the ultimate souvenir for any true Game of Thrones fans!