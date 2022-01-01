This award-winning puzzle recreates Macau's famous skyline, not only in three dimensions using scale-model buildings, but also along the fourth dimension of time, spanning over 600 years of architectural history. The puzzle includes 64 plastic building replicas that depict the city as it appeared as far back as 1558 through to present day. The puzzle includes such famous structures as the Ruins of St. Paul's, Section of the Old City Walls, A-Ma Temple, and the Grand Lisboa Hotel. The buildings fit into pre-cut holes in a traditional 2D jigsaw puzzle that form the city's street layout. The product includes a Time Poster that directs you through time as you rebuild Macau's famous history.

Assembled Dimensions: 24 Inch L x 16 InchW x 2 Inch H