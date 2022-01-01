This award-winning puzzle recreates Rome's famous skyline, not only in three dimensions using scale-model buildings, but also along the fourth dimension of time, spanning over hundreds of years of architectural history. The puzzle includes 43 plastic building replicas that depict the city as it appeared as far back as 497 BC through to 1950 with the iconic structures of the Coliseum, Pantheon, and the Trevi Fountain. Discover the ancient structures, and recreate Rome through a fun and entertaining multi-layered jigsaw puzzle. The buildings fit into pre-cut holes in a traditional 2D jigsaw puzzle that form the city's street layout. The product includes a Time Poster that directs you through time as you rebuild Rome's architectural history. Ages 8+. Assembled dimensions: 24 Inch L x 16 Inch W x 2 Inch H.