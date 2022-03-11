This award-winning puzzle recreates Taiwan's famous island, not only in three dimensions using scale-model buildings, but also along the fourth dimension of time, spanning over 500 years of architectural history. The puzzle includes 50 plastic building replicas that depict the island as it appeared as far back as 1646 through to present day with the addition of 7 pieces representing the natural. The puzzle includes such famous structures as the Office of the President, National Palace Museum, Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall and Xiaoyoukeng of Mt. Qixing. The buildings fit into pre-cut holes in a traditional 2D jigsaw puzzle that form the island's layout. The product includes a Time Poster that directs you through time as you rebuild Taiwan famous history. Assembled puzzle measures 24 Inch L x 16 Inch W x 2 Inch H.