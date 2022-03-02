This puzzle recreates Tokyo's world-famous skyline, not only in three-dimensions, using scale-model buildings, but also along the fourth dimension of time - spanning 100 years of architectural history. The puzzle includes 91 building replicas that depict Tokyo's Skyline as it appeared as far back as 1920 through to 2012 with the completion of Tokyo Sky Tree. The puzzle includes such iconic structures as the Tokyo Station, Sensoji Temple, Tokyo Tower, and NTT DoCoMo Yoyogi Building. The base of the puzzle is a traditional 2D jigsaw puzzle that forms the city's street layout. During the process of constructing the base map, one learns about Tokyo's neighborhoods, streets, and more. Once the puzzle base is complete, the vertical building of Tokyo's Skyline begins by placing 91 buildings and skyscrapers in chronological time sequence. This is done by following the enclosed 4D Time Poster. Assembled dimensions: 24 Inch L x 17 Inch W x 4 Inch H.