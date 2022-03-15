Hover to Zoom
4Sisters Enriched Extra Long Grain White Rice
80 ozUPC: 0081620202475
Product Details
4Sisters Natural Long Grain White Rice is the perfect addition to a family meal. With absolutely no additives or preservatives, this simple to make grain is something to feel good about. Every bite is Non-GMO Project Verified, grown in the USA, and naturally gluten free.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate35g12.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron2mg10%
Niacin2mg15%
Potassium50mg2%
Thiamin0.3mg25%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Enriched Long Grain White Rice (Rice, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Folic Acid)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
