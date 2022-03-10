Hover to Zoom
4th & Heart Ghee Clarified Butter
9 ozUPC: 0086155500011
Fourth & Heart ghee is made from the milk of grass-fed, pasture raised New Zealand cows.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
48.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Clarified Butter ( Milk ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
