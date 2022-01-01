Hover to Zoom
5-Hour Energy Berry Energy Drink Supplement
12 ct / 1.93 ozUPC: 0071941053412
Product Details
It was the first 5-hour ENERGY® flavor, and still one of the most popular. Boasting an effective blend of B-vitamins, nutrients and caffeine. Want a great pick-me-up? Go retro and order this classic today.
- Quick, simple and effective. Provides a feeling of alertness and energy.
- Zero sugar and packed with B vitamins and amino acids.
- Regular Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shots contain about as much caffeine as a cup of the leading premium coffee.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Sodium0mg
Total Carbohydrate0mg
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Niacin Vitamin B6 Folic Acid Vitamin B12 Sodium Taurine Glucuronic acid Malic Acid N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine L-Phenylalanine Caffeine Citicoline Purified Water Natural & artificial flavors Sucralose Potassium Sorbate Sodium Benzoate EDTA
Disclaimer
