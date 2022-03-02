Hover to Zoom
5-Hour Energy Extra Strength Berry Energy Supplement
12 ct / 1.93 fl ozUPC: 0071941073412
Product Details
Need an extra boost to get through your day? Grab a Berry Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shot. It’s packed with a big energy blend and big taste. The only thing small about it is its size. So, why sip yet another coffee when you can have a Berry Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shot and get hours of energy? Berry Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shots are packed with a blend of essential B-vitamins and amino acids, but no sugar or herbal stimulants.
- Quick, simple and effective. Provides a feeling of alertness and energy.
- Available in an array of great-tasting flavors.
- Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shots contain about as much caffeine as 12 ounces of the leading premium coffee.
- Zero sugar and packed with B vitamins and amino acids.