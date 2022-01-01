What is blue raspberry? It’s not so much a thing found in nature as much as a frame of mind. It’s sweet and fruity, but with a coolness that’s hard to describe, but easy to love. Try a Blue Raspberry Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shot and you’ll understand what we mean. You’ll get the alert, energized feeling you need with an Extra Strength Blue Raspberry 5-hour ENERGY® shot to get through your toughest day with zero sugar.

Quick, simple and effective; Provides a feeling of alertness and energy

Zero sugar and packed with B vitamins and amino acids

Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shots contain about as much caffeine as 12 ounces of the leading premium coffee