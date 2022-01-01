5-Hour Energy Extra Strength Grape Energy Drink Perspective: front
5-Hour Energy Extra Strength Grape Energy Drink Perspective: back
5-Hour Energy Extra Strength Grape Energy Drink Perspective: left
5-Hour Energy Extra Strength Grape Energy Drink Perspective: right
5-Hour Energy Extra Strength Grape Energy Drink

12 ct / 1.93 fl ozUPC: 0071941072312
Some days you just need a little something extra to get going. So why not get the extra boost you need to tackle your to-do list with a Grape Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shot? Our Grape Extra Strength energy shots not only taste great, they also have a beefed-up energy blend that will give you hours of the energized feeling you need to be productive. Best of all, while it contains caffeine comparable to 12 ounces of the leading premium coffee, it counts zero calories and zero sugar. Want to kick your day into high gear? Grab a Grape Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shot. Drink it in seconds, feel it in minutes and it lasts for hours.

  • Quick, simple and effective. Provides a feeling of alertness and energy
  • Zero sugar and packed with B vitamins and amino acids
  • Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY shots contain about as much caffeine as 12 ounces of the leading premium coffee