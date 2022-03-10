Hover to Zoom
5-Hour Energy Extra Strength Strawberry Watermelon Supplements
12 ct / 1.93 fl ozUPC: 0071941074312
Peanut butter and jelly. Spaghetti and meatballs. Strawberry and watermelon. Some flavors were just made to go together. That’s why you’ll love Strawberry Watermelon Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shots. Like all our flavors, it’s packed with vitamins, nutrients and caffeine for the alert, energized feeling you want, but with zero sugar.
- Quick, simple and effective. Provides a feeling of alertness and energy
- Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shots contain about as much caffeine as 12 ounces of the leading premium coffee
- Zero sugar and packed with B vitamins and amino acids