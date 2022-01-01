One tiny bottle of Orange 5-hour ENERGY® helps you feel alert and energized for hours – all with zero sugar. It’s the zippy way to get back to 100 percent. Best of all – no peeling required. Orange 5-hour ENERGY® shots are packed with vitamins, nutrients and about as much caffeine as a cup of the leading premium coffee.

Quick, simple and effective. Provides a feeling of alertness and energy

Available in an array of great-tasting flavors

Regular Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shots contain about as much caffeine as a cup of the leading premium coffee

Zero sugar and packed with B vitamins and amino acids