Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Dining
Flatware
5 Piece Flatware Place Setting - Brescia
Hover to Zoom
5 Piece Flatware Place Setting - Brescia
1
UPC: 0070095328207
Purchase Options
Pickup
Unavailable
Delivery
Unavailable
Ship
Unavailable
Sign In to Add
Product Details
PLACE SETTING 5 PCS - BRESCIA
PLACE SETTING 5 PCS - BRESCIA
Made in Italy with the highest quality of 18/10 stainless steel, 3,0 mm thick, very durable, ergonomic.
Knives have double serration for a durable sharpness.
Dishwasher safe.
Enhance your dining experience with this beautiful Italian flatware!
Product Reviews