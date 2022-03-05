Features . Unique design creates an easy to use hummingbird feeder combined with a one of a kind look that will be a favorite for both you and the hummingbirds. Five feeding ports attract multiple hummingbirds. Built in perches encourage longer feeding time. Built in ant mote deters unwanted pests from reaching the nectar. Two part base system and snap fit flower petals and ports allow feeder to be completely dissassembled for thorough cleaning. Nectar held in base dish and dome shape of feeder lid creates a naturally bee resistant design. Holds up to 20 oz of nectar Specifications . Color Purple. Material Glass