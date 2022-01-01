This electric fireplace is specially created for easy recessed mounting in walls, perfect length and proportion in size 50 in. fireplace with sleek design makes it suitable for any room to be placed in. It comes with faux logs and sparkling crystals which well copied the outcome and feeling from the traditional coal-powered fireplace or fire pit, but the difference is this modern electric fireplace is energy efficient without real flames and any emissions or pollution. It's much nicer and more safer as a great choice for your home or office.

Thermostat can control the room temperature from 60°F(15℃) to 97°F(36℃)

Operated with remote control and touch screen

Provides supplemental heat for up to 378 sq. ft.

9 Flame Colors

Adjustable flame brightness

2 heat settings: 750-Watt/1500-Watt

Warranty: standard 1-year warranty

Wall mounted or wall recessed are both easy to install which is up to your demand

For wall mounted installation, no need to cutout the wall

For wall recessed installation, the opening size on wall should be in 47.5"W X 19"H

