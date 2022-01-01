Let your imagination run wild with this set of assorted blocks of various colors, shapes and sizes! This green buildin gblock toys is available in 50 piece assortments. Characteristics: This building block toy set contains assorted pieces for kids to make anything they want! Available in multiple options, from 50 blocks to 500! Choose the amount that’s right for you. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including pink, purple, blue, orange, red, light green and more. Each standard block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Assorted Blocks Sets are part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free