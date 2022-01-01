50 pcs BiOBUDDi Assorted Blocks Set Perspective: front
50 pcs BiOBUDDi Assorted Blocks Set
50 pcs BiOBUDDi Assorted Blocks Set
50 pcs BiOBUDDi Assorted Blocks Set
50 pcs BiOBUDDi Assorted Blocks Set
50 pcs BiOBUDDi Assorted Blocks Set
50 pcs BiOBUDDi Assorted Blocks Set

lbUPC: 0081600902625
Let your imagination run wild with this set of assorted blocks of various colors, shapes and sizes! This green buildin gblock toys is available in 50 piece assortments. Characteristics: This building block toy set contains assorted pieces for kids to make anything they want! Available in multiple options, from 50 blocks to 500! Choose the amount that’s right for you. Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including pink, purple, blue, orange, red, light green and more. Each standard block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Assorted Blocks Sets are part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free