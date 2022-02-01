This set of plant-based and eco-friendly BiOBUDDi building blocks includes a whopping 500 blocks in various sizes, shapes and colors to let kids fly their creative flag to the max! BiOBUDDi is a bio-based alternative to traditional building blocks, made of sugarcane derived “Green PE”. Characteristics: This green toy set features 500 bio-based building blocks in a wide variety of shapes, colors and sizes. Children can freely create anything they choose with this giant sized set! Size and Color: This set includes pieces of various sizes and colors, including pink, purple, blue, orange, red, light green and more. Each standard block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Assorted 500 piece Green Block Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our building blocks and figurines are Non-toxic and BPA free