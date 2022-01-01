The Casual Living 58-Piece Set comes with all the flatware needed for your dining table. This service for eight is timeless and subtle, making it perfect for anbig or small occasions, in any setting. It is made out of stainless steel to resist corrosion, stains, wear and time. The double riveted plastic handle ensure a safe and comfortable grip for a great dining experience. It conveniently features a plastic tray for easy storage.

. 58 Piece Casual Living Flatware Set. One 11.25 x 7.25 x 1.75 in. plastic storage tray. 7.50 in. Dinner knives. 6.75 in. Dinner spoons. 6 in. Teaspoons. 7 in. Dinner forksBlack.6 lbs