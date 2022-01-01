As a GM, never miss a condition again. is bringing 5E RPG Condition Cards to your table for your role-playing adventures. Streamline rules and gameplay for 5E tabletop sessions.

Your barbarian got poisoned Your cleric was blinded Give players the corresponding condition card to use as a reference. Return the card when the condition is removed. These gorgeous, full-color reference cards complement and enrich your 5E RPG experience. As a GM quickly and easily track fifth edition conditions for your own tabletop adventure!

52 card deck contains thirteen unique conditions for up to four players. Each deck has four copies of each condition.

. Blinded. Charmed. Deafened. Frightened. Grappled. Incapacitated. Invisible. Paralyzed. Petrified. Poisoned. Restrained. Stunned. Unconcious