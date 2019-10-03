The max temp oven mitt with heavy duty outer fabric resists scorching and burning with a steam barrier heavy cotton batting and thick terry lining It provides heat protection up to 450 f Features . Protects hands from heat up to 450 f. Provides a heavy duty outer fabric steam barrier. Machine washable. Designed to fit on traditional style handles. Heavy duty batting with steam barrier Specifications . Color Black. Material Fabric Silicone. Country of Origin USA. Size 6 13 x 3 19 in