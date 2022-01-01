6 oz Stainless Steel Scoop for Kitchen, Bar, Ice Bucket - 9.2 x 3.3 inches, Silver Perspective: front
6 oz Stainless Steel Scoop for Kitchen, Bar, Ice Bucket - 9.2 x 3.3 inches, Silver Perspective: back
6 oz Stainless Steel Scoop for Kitchen, Bar, Ice Bucket - 9.2 x 3.3 inches, Silver Perspective: left
6 oz Stainless Steel Scoop for Kitchen, Bar, Ice Bucket - 9.2 x 3.3 inches, Silver Perspective: right
6 oz Stainless Steel Scoop for Kitchen, Bar, Ice Bucket - 9.2 x 3.3 inches, Silver Perspective: top
6 oz Stainless Steel Scoop for Kitchen, Bar, Ice Bucket - 9.2 x 3.3 inches, Silver Perspective: bottom
Stainless Steel Small Scoop for Dry Foods, Ice Bucket, Popcorn, Candy, Coffee Beans, Animal Food and More - 6 Oz, 9.2 x 3.3 inches STAINLESS STEEL SCOOP: Stainless Steel construction ensures high-quality kitchen or everyday usage, ideal as bar ice scoop TRUSTED: Rust-proof and withstand hitting, Juvale's kitchenware products are designed and produced with an utmost dedication to providing the best product for our customers MULTI-PURPOSE: Works great with scooping dry ingredients, pet food, grains, dried fruits and much more! SAFETY: Dishwasher and hand-wash safe IDEAL DIMENSIONS: Perfect 6oz and 9.2 x 3.3 inch size makes this a quality and effective, multi- purpose scoop! Stainless Steel Scoop follows a flawless, one piece style. The uniquely-shaped handle makes for a comfortable grip. The rounded tip greatly reduces the possibility of scratching surfaces or objects like buckets, etc. The scoop has a 6oz capacity and is 9 x 3 inches long.