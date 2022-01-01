Hover to Zoom
6 Piece Professional Chef Set
Never be without the right knife for the job at hand. This professional chef set makes easy work of food preparation and gives you the results you want effortlessly. Carving meats slicing bread chopping and dicing vegetables peeling potatoes slicing or paring fruits -- all easy tasks when you have the right tool. Each knife features a stainless steel blade bolsters that provide balance while protecting your hand and a fully riveted phenolic handle for maximum comfort.