This set of building blocks contains 60 blocks and 2 baseplates, with sticker designs themed around animals, sports, plants and more. Design fun activities involving counting, sorting, matching and developing fine motor skills with these eco-friendly, bio-based building blocks from BiOBUDDi. Characteristics: This set of 60 building block toys includes two green baseplates and blocks of various shapes and sizes to help children build creatively and encourage development of thought and motor skills. Size and Color: Each green baseplate measures 10 inches long and 5 inches wide, and each block is 1 ¼ inches wide, 1 inch high and between 5/8 of an inch and 2 ½ inches long. The blocks are green, blue, red, orange and yellow, and are square or rectangular in shape, with some featuring one curved side. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The Educational Blocks with 2 Baseplates Set 1 is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our products are Non-toxic and BPA free