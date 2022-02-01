This set of eco-friendly, colorful BiOBUDDi building blocks allow children to explore and create with a variety of blocks of many different sizes and colors. Sticker designs add to the magic letting kids make their own narrative and tell their own story through play. This set contains 60 blocks of various sizes. Characteristics: Children can let their imaginations go wild with this 60 piece set of eco-friendly, sugarcane-based BiOBUDDi building blocks complete with stickers! Size and Color: This set includes 60 pieces of various sizes and colors, including orange, red, yellow, light green, blue, dark blue, and purple. Each standard block is 1 1/4 inches wide, and between 5/8 of an inch and 3 1/8 inches long. Compatible with most other large-sized young children’s building block sets. The 60 Piece Learning to Build Set is part of the BiOBUDDi collection. All of our figurines and building blocks are Non-toxic and BPA free