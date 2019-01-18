Protect the citizens of LEGO® City with the action-packed Fire Station, featuring a 3-level fire station with office, relaxation room and scout tower, small waterside dock and a separate garage with large opening front door and a landing pad for the detachable scouting drone with spinning rotors and camera.

Build a feature-packed 3-level Fire Station, a fire off-road vehicle with fire hose and light and sound brick, plus a drone with spinning rotors and a water scooter

Includes 4 LEGO® City minifigures: a fire chief and 3 firefighters, plus a fire dog figure

This LEGO® City Fire Station set is compatible with fire vehicles from other LEGO® City Fire sets and can be built together with all other original LEGO® building toy sets and bricks for creative building

Model: 60215

Age Range: 5+

Battery Size: CR1216

Batteries Included: Yes

Quantity of Batteries Required: 1

In-Package Dimensions: 13.94 Inch x 2.78 Inch x 14.88 Inch

In-Package Weight: 2.43 Pound

⚠ Warning: This product contains small parts and could be a choking hazard for children under the age of 3.