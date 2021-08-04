Kids can become everyday heroes with this LEGO® City Wildlife Rescue Off-Roader (60301) playset, featuring an animal-rescue team including LEGO City Adventures TV series hero Jessica Sharpe, plus a lion, lion cub and a snake with its egg. Just add the river setting, toy water scooter and 4x4 to set the scene for exciting wildlife-rescue adventures. Fun for all the family: LEGO 4+ sets deliver hours of fun for kids, friends and families. Each set comes with a simple building guide and a Starter Brick element to help youngsters along. And with 4+ sets, you also get Instructions PLUS – part of the LEGO Building Instructions app. This interactive building guide, with zoom and rotate viewing tools, really does make LEGO building child’s play. The awesome world of LEGO City: LEGO City Wildlife playsets put kids at the heart of the action, with iconic animals, realistic settings, cool vehicles and inspiring characters that stimulate imaginative role play based on real-life events.

What’s in the box? This playset has all kids need to build a toy 4x4, water scooter and savanna setting, with Jessica Sharpe, ranger and explorer minifigures, plus lion, lion cub and snake figures. Measures over 2" high, 5.5" long and 2.5" wide.