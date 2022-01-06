Put children’s imaginations to work with the LEGO City Cement Mixer Truck (60325). This toy construction vehicle, featuring an opening driver’s cab and spinnable mixing drum, comes with a toy jackhammer, wheelbarrow and roadworks sign. Just add the 2 worker minifigures for hours of creative play. Designed for boys and girls aged 4 and up, this 4+ playset gives kids a head start with a pre-molded Starter Brick chassis from which to begin building, wih a step-by-step pictorial building guide and interactive digital building instructions. Available in the free LEGO Building Instructions app for smartphones and tablets, the digital guide comes with intuitive zoom and rotate tools that allow kids to visualize the finished model as they build. Exploring the world through play, kids grow up surrounded by amazing vehicles and machines, and with LEGO City Great Vehicles building sets they get to explore them up close, with realistic models and fun characters that inspire open-ended, imaginative play.

