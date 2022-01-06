This LEGO® City Rescue Helicopter Transport (60343) playset features an iconic red truck with an articulated flatbed trailer and fold-out warning lights, plus a toy rescue helicopter with spinnable rotors and a storage area for the included stretcher.Just add the driver and pilot minifigures and a touch of imagination for hours of action-packed play.

This 5+ playset includes a printed building guide and interactive digital building instructions – available in the free LEGO® Building Instructions app for smartphones and tablets. This easy-to-use digital guide with zoom and rotate tools allows kids to visualize the finished model as they build. Buildable toys for kids LEGO® City Great Vehicles playsets deliver feature-rich, land, air and water toys that spark the imagination. Children get to explore all kinds of realistic machines and vehicles, developing physical skills and confidence as they build and play.