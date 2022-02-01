Big and beautiful double wall insulated tumbler to keep your favorite beverages hot or cold on the go. Take it with you to work or on a road trip when you donapos;t want to stop and refill often. This giant-sized container is going to hold 8 cups of coffee soda soup or maybe some refreshing lemonade in the summer. So easy to clean with the convenience of long-lasting stainless steel. Just pop it into the dishwasher and youapos;re ready to go again Wonapos;t fit all holders just larger cup holders.