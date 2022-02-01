Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
64oz Double Vacuum Wall Tumbler With Handle and Lid
1UPC: 0084165911107
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Big and beautiful double wall insulated tumbler with handle to keep your favorite beverages hot or cold on the go. Take it with you to work or on a road trip when you don't want to stop and refill often. This giant-sized container is going to hold 8 cups of coffee soda soup or maybe some refreshing lemonade in the summer. So easy to clean with the convenience of long-lasting stainless steel. Just pop it into the dishwasher and you're ready to go again Won't fit all holders just larger cup holders.