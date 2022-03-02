Lighting is a unique and we provide the work art of lighting Natural variations in the wide array of materials that we use to create each product make every item a masterpiece of its own Our lighting decor provides the fair and good finishing We develop innovations technologies and value that transcend architectural lighting for any budget or economy This Light decor products will be more comfortable for dining room living room and home decor Features . Urban metal torch with easy pour system for easy fuel filling. Display pack Specifications . Weight 1 7 lbs