69.41''H Farmhouse Metal Galvanized Wind Spinner Yard Stake or Wall décor
1 ctUPC: 0695265883584
Product Details
This wind spinner yard stake is high quality materials with a function design, decorate your home and yard with this windmill yard stake. Gives you the great rustic farmhouse look! Put this on display in your garden for a long time and perfect for a wall decor.
- Material: 100% metal
- Size: 22.05 in. L x 4.33 in. W x 68.5 in. H
- Function: yard stake or wall decor
- Stylish and inspirational
- Easy assembly required