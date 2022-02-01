The 7-Bottle Touch Screen Wine Cooler is a trendy and space-saving way to store your finest bottles of wine With Vinotemp’s exclusive patent-pending mirrored trim the European style of this wine cooler reflects excellent taste without taking up valuable space This slim wine cooler includes dual-pane glass windows a black cabinet and a modern pole handle. The Vinotemp 7-Bottle Wine Cooler is perfect for your smaller storage needs. Vinotemp’s exclusive Mirrored Wine Coolers combine modern cooling technology with high style and are a fun alternative to traditional stainless steel.

. Beautiful wine cooler featuring patent-pending mirrored trim design - a Vinotemp exclusive. Sturdy black metal cabinet with dual-pane glass door. Touch screen temperature control. Sturdy wire shelving keeps bottles secure. Soft-glowing interior lighting. Designed for built-in or freestanding installation. Capacity - approximately 7 standard wine bottles. Temperature range 40° - 72°F. Dimension - 5.8 W x 20.6 D x 34.2 H in.