One of the most important elements of stovetop cooking is even heat. That’s one of the reasons why cooks worldwide turn to cast iron cookware. However cast iron cookware typically requires a considerable amount of care and attention and it is heavy for your wrists and shelves. With the Harold Import Cast Iron Heat Diffuser you can have the even heat of cast iron cookware without having to use cast iron cookware. Simply place the diffuser on your electric or gas burner then place your regular pots and pans on top of the diffuser. Voila. No more hot spots even heat for all of your culinary creations. s stainless steel handle for safety and convenience. Cast iron. 7inch in diameter.

