7 Moons Dark Side Red Blend Red Wine
Product Details
7 Moons Dark Side Red Blend Red Wine is an aromatic red wine that celebrates the phases of the moon by combining a harmonious blend of grape varietals into a rich, balanced, intensely fruity wine with superb color, depth, and complexity. This Chilean wine features seven bold and enticing flavors: currant, blackberry, caramel, mocha, vanilla, brown sugar, and toffee. Serve this full-bodied, lush, delicious red wine blend with a broad range of foods, such as bacon cheeseburgers, mushroom risotto, and Thai food. Or enjoy a glass of wine on its own; simply uncork this 750 mL bottle of 7 Moons Wine, pour a glass, and find a connection in the moonlight. Store this bottle of wine at room temperature, but chill it for 30 to 60 minutes before serving. When the moonlight hits, slow down, relax, and recharge with 7 Moons. Please enjoy our wines responsibly.
- This 750 mL wine bottle contains five glasses of red blend wine
- Fruity wine with aromas of currant and blackberry
- Chilean red wine with currant, blackberry, caramel, mocha, vanilla, brown sugar, and toffee flavors
- Full-bodied, dark red wine that carries its fruity flavors into a smooth, rich finish
- Delicious red wine that pairs well with bacon cheeseburgers, mushroom risotto, or Thai food
