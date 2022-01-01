Hover to Zoom
7 qt. Aluminum Pressure Cooker - Silver
7 qt pressure cooker is easy to use and a must have for those who live on the go. Reduce cooking times by up to 75-percent while maintaining more nutrients and flavor and minerals than traditional cooking.Features. Pressure cooker with 7-1/2-quart capacity made from durable aluminum. Helps reduce cooking time by 70 percent and retain more vitamins and nutrients. 5-point safety system. Gasket constructed out of food safe silicone. Hand washing recommendedSpecifications. Color: Silver. Material: Aluminum. Capacity: 7 qt. Depth: 17.4". Dimension: 9.6" H x 11.2" W x 2" L. Weight: 6.2 lbs